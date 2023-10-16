Tripura Businessman Assaulted & Threatened For Not Paying Subscription For Durga Puja; Father Takes Action Against Ruling Party Members

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 16, 2023: In a courageous move, a distressed father Parimal Biswas defying orders from the Chief Minister brought his son Ranjan Biswas to the Bishalgarh police station on Monday at 1:30 PM. The complaint filed targets Tripura’s Gokulnagar Sukanta Market Secretary of the ruling party, Booth Secretary of Booth No. 37 of the Kamalasagar assembly constituency under Sepahijala district, and Sukanta Colony Ward No. 6 Member, along with the former President of Gokulnagar Sukanta Market and others.

The incident reportedly transpired on Sunday evening at Gokulnagar Sukanta Market when businessman Ranjan Biswas was asked for a contribution of Rs 2000 for the ‘Durgotsav’ of Sukanta Club in the area. Biswas expressed his inability to pay more than Rs 300. In response, Market Secretary Subir Ghosh, Booth Secretary of Kamalasagar Assembly Booth No. 37 Samaresh Ghosh, Sukanta Colony Ward No. 6 member Sanjib Deb, former Sukanta Market President Chiranjit Debnath, and Shubhankar Debnath allegedly assaulted businessman Ranjan Biswas for not contributing Rs 2000, even issuing threats against his life.

Parimal Biswas, the concerned father, officially filed a written complaint with the Bishalgarh police station on Monday afternoon. He demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and severe punishment for the accused.

The incident has shocked the community, as leaders of the ruling party have been involved in this illegal activity, causing considerable distress to local residents who have been subjected to extortion. Cases have been registered against several clubs across the Bishalgarh sub-division at the Bishalgarh police station, and Bishalgarh police station Officer-in-Charge, Tapas Das, has issued show cause notices to several police stations. The leaders seem to have found ways to exploit people under the guise of religious donations.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, recognized this issue, emphasizing that the oppression of the people in the name of religious events would not be tolerated by the government. The police have been granted the authority to take action, and if they fail to do so, the home department will intervene.

Despite their fears, Parimal Biswas and Ranjan Biswas showed great courage by lodging a complaint against these influential individuals. It’s worth noting that most families in the Sukanta Colony area are supporters and members of the CPIM. These leaders have reportedly been oppressing these families at night, knowing that any opposition from them would be ruthlessly suppressed.

The role of the Bishalgarh police station in this matter is now under scrutiny, as they have been accused of negligence in handling these serious allegations.