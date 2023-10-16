Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Stresses Conservation And Employment Through Forest Utilization

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 16, 2023: Emphasizing the intricate harmony between nature, forests, wildlife, and human life, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha underscored the government’s commitment to fostering employment opportunities through forest creation and the sustainable utilization of forest resources. His remarks came during the closing ceremony of the State-Level Wildlife Week celebration held at the Joychandpur High School grounds in Belonia sub-division under South Tripura District.

The Chief Minister commended the organizers for incorporating sports and painting competitions into the Wildlife Week festivities, a move aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of forest and wildlife conservation. Notable attendees at the event included Cooperative Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, MLA Swapna Majumder, MLA Mylaphru Mog, Principal Secretary of the Forest Department KS Shetty, and other dignitaries.

During his address, Chief Minister Dr Saha shed light on Tripura’s abundant forest resources, with 73 percent of the state’s land designated as forested. Historically, these forests were sanctuaries for diverse wildlife and bird species, although many of these creatures have since become extinct due to deforestation. Chief Minister Saha emphasized that the responsibility to protect these invaluable natural assets rests on the government and the people alike, ensuring both survival and safeguarding the forests and wildlife.

In alignment with this commitment, the government annually organizes events such as the Bison Festival, Hornbill Festival, and Migratory Bird Festival to promote wildlife conservation. Furthermore, afforestation initiatives have been prioritized, creating a dual benefit of enhancing the environment while generating employment opportunities through the utilization of forest resources.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1713884449061142866?s=20

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s burgeoning tourism sector, marked by its attractive tourist centers drawing visitors from both within the country and abroad. To bolster this endeavor, former Indian cricket captain Gaurav Ganguly has been enlisted as the brand ambassador for Tripura’s tourism development, promoting the state’s tourist destinations. Educational tours for students to various tourist spots, including the Trishna Sanctuary and Butterfly Park, were encouraged.

Saha mentioned the government’s commitment to modern governance, with the introduction of e-Assembly, e-Cabinet, and e-Office, all aimed at fostering transparent administration while reducing waste and saving time. The South Tripura district inaugurated its e-office on the same occasion.

In recognition of outstanding achievements, the Chief Minister presented prizes to the winners of various competitions. Additionally, he presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Kavita, the wife of Haripada Shil, who tragically lost his life in a bison attack. Chief Minister Saha further inaugurated an e-rickshaw service for tourists, contributing to the state’s burgeoning tourism infrastructure.