Tripura: Union MoS Bhagwanth Khuba Reviews Progress Of Central Schemes In Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 16, 2023: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba, is currently on a two-day visit to Tripura. On Monday, he presided over a pivotal district-level review meeting of centrally sponsored schemes and programs at the Gomati Zilla Parishad in Udaipur.

During the meeting, Khuba stressed the importance of ensuring the timely completion of various projects and schemes initiated by the Central Government. He urged government officials to be diligent in delivering services to the citizens and expedite the implementation of flagship schemes. Notable programs discussed included those under the Department of Fisheries, Agriculture, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Rural Livelihood Mission, and Mudra Yojana.

The meeting saw participation from officials representing various line departments in the districts, who provided updates on the progress of implementation efforts. Among the attendees was District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma, alongside other officials from multiple departments.

As part of his tour, MoS Bhagwanth Khuba also visited key healthcare and housing facilities in Udaipur. He made stops at the Health and Wellness Center in Jamjuri and the Generic Medicine Centre at the district hospital, where he interacted with health staff and doctors. In a testament to the government’s commitment to housing for all, the Minister visited a newly constructed pucca house owned by Sabita Das, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Furthermore, the Union Minister paid a visit to the revered Tripureswari Kali temple at Matabari, where he offered prayers.

Khuba’s visit and his emphasis on expeditious implementation serve as a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the lives of its citizens through various central schemes and programs.