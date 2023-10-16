Wild Buffalo Attack Claims A Forest Guard’s Life At Manas National Park

NET Web Desk

In a tragic turn of events at Manas National Park in Bodoland Territorial Area(BTR), a forest guard Robin Basumatary lost his life in a wild buffalo attack on October 15, as per reports.

The distressing incident took place during routine patrolling near the Bhuyapara forest range, as Robin and his team were returning home after completing their duties. Despite attempts to ward off the buffalo group with blank gunfire, Robin succumbed to the attack.

In addition, two other forest guards, Hitesh Medhi and Krishna Boro, were injured during the ordeal and are currently undergoing treatment at Salbari Model Hospital.

Moreover the deceased, Robin Basumatary, was stationed at the Makhibaha camp in Bhuyapara and the fatal attack occurred near the Makhibaha River during casual patrolling.

The conservation community mourns the loss and expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.