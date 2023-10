NET Web Desk

In a distressing incident on Monday afternoon, a mini bus transporting tourists overturned near the SSB camp on Balemu road in West Kameng district.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01QC 7849, was on its way back to Assam when tragedy struck as a falling stone impacted the bus, causing the unfortunate accident.

Reports indicate that the driver suffered injuries during the incident, and several tourists on board also sustained minor injuries.