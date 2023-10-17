Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Ban On Dumping Of Garbage In Umiam Lake Issued

In a move to safeguard the pristine beauty of Umiam Lake, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has taken swift action by imposing an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The order, granted ex-parte by the High Court of Meghalaya, prohibits the throwing of garbage/trash and effluent discharge directly into Umiam Lake or which may lead to the lake from all its adjacent areas falling under the district.

Effective immediately, this decision was prompted by mounting concerns over the blatant disregard for the environment demonstrated by certain groups, including travelers, revelers, and shopkeepers, who have been observed disposing of waste directly into the lake.

Additionally, there have been distressing incidents of trash being carried into the lake from the surrounding regions falling under East Khasi Hills.

