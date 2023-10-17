Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Bhubaneswar-Guwahati Direct Flight Service To Commence From October 29

In a development for air travellers, a new direct flight route between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati is set to commence operations on October 29, 2023. IndiGo Airlines will operate daily flights, making travel between the two cities more convenient and efficient.

Due to this direct flight, passengers will now be able to reach Guwahati from Bhubaneswar in just one and a half hours. The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off from Bhubaneswar Airport at 1:25 p.m. and land at Guwahati Airport at 2:55 p.m. The return flight from Guwahati will depart at 3:50 p.m. and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5:20 p.m.

Furthermore, Prasanna Pradhan, the Director of Bhubaneswar International Airport, shared that there are plans to expand flight services to Jammu, Chandigarh, and Surat shortly.

He also informed that the introduction of this direct flight route was a response to the demand from Odisha residents seeking improved connectivity with the northeast states.

Mentions must be made that previously, travelers had to endure longer journeys with layovers in cities like Delhi or Kolkata to reach Guwahati but with the advent of direct flight connectivity, it is expected to greatly benefit passengers by reducing travel time and enhancing accessibility between the two cities.

