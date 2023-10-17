India’s Supreme Court To Announce Its Verdict On Same-Sex Marriage Today

NET Web Desk

In a landmark development, the Indian Supreme Court is set to deliver a historic verdict on legal recognition for same-sex marriages on Tuesday. The verdict holds immense significance, charting India’s legal landscape in acknowledging marriage equality and the ensuing rights from such validation by the highest court.

Following an exhaustive ten-day hearing in March and April, a five-judge bench reserved its decision on over 20 petitions advocating for legal parity between same-sex and heterosexual couples, encompassing various aspects of marriage like adoption, succession, inheritance, and divorce.

However, the court has specified that the focus of the proceedings is to validate same-sex marriage within the fold of the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

Headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the Constitution bench also includes justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

It must be mentioned here that this judicial milestone presents a complex legal dilemma, weighing sexual and decisional autonomy against societal interests in a diverse nation.