Tripura High Court Takes Swift Action To Halt Religious Persecution Against Christian Convert Families

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 17, 2023: In a significant development, the Tripura High Court on Tuesday expressed its strong disapproval and issued directives to the state government to take immediate actions to put an end to what it has termed ‘religious persecution’ against two families who recently converted from Buddhism to Christianity in West Adnancherra Village, situated in the Unakoti District of Tripura.

The victims, represented by Senior advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik, had willingly embraced Christianity in November 2022. These families, including Purnamoy Chakma and Tarun Chakma, found themselves at the center of a social and religious storm within their Chakma community following their conversion. According to customary Chakma law, they were ostracized from their society and subjected to severe religious persecution.

Purnamoy Chakma, a day laborer, faced restrictions in earning a livelihood, as he was prohibited from working in anyone’s fields. Another member of the community who converted to Christianity worked as an auto driver, but notices were circulated in the village, warning that anyone riding in his auto would face a hefty fine of Rs 40,000. Furthermore, community members were advised not to attend any events at their homes. In response to this dire situation, these marginalized indigenous people filed two writ petitions before the High Court of Tripura.

Today, the matter was presented before Justice Arindam Lodh, who was deeply concerned and dismayed by the religious persecution taking place in 2023. Justice Lodh swiftly took action, issuing a resolute order to immediately halt such religious persecution conducted in the name of religion. Additionally, the court directed the State Government to take appropriate measures in response to this alarming situation. Notices were also dispatched to the Chakma headman and other individuals involved in these unlawful activities, ordering them to cease their actions.

The court went even further, instructing the police to make arrests if necessary and bring the individuals responsible before the court. Advocate General Siddhartha Sankar Dey, who represented the state government during the court proceedings, affirmed full cooperation from the state machinery in addressing this matter.

The next hearing for this crucial case has been scheduled following the Durga Puja vacation, as the Tripura High Court takes a firm stand against religious persecution in the region.