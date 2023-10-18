Agartala And Silchar To Witness New Rail Services For Enhanced Connectivity; Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off Ceremony Virtually

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2023: In a significant move to bolster rail connectivity to the North-eastern states of India, the Ministry of Railways has unveiled a comprehensive plan involving the extension of two train services and the introduction of two new services. These developments aim to enhance transportation options and foster better connectivity in the region.

Guwahati – Dullabcherra – Guwahati Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 15617/15618): This tri-weekly express train will be officially flagged off from Guwahati. It will provide crucial connectivity, running on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Commencing its journey on October 21, 2023, at 22:00 hours from Guwahati, the train will reach Dullabcherra at 09:45 hours the following day. The return journey will commence at 11:10 hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Dullabcherra, reaching Guwahati at 23:15 hours on the same day.

Guwahati – Silchar Extension (Train No. 12514/12513): In a bid to facilitate travel to Silchar, the service of train No. 12514/12513 from Guwahati to Secunderabad will be extended up to Silchar. The inaugural run is scheduled for October 19, 2023.

Agartala – Sabroom – Agartala DEMU (Train No. 07688/07687): A daily DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) service between Agartala and Sabroom will be launched, commencing regular operations on October 20, 2023. The train will depart from Agartala at 13:40 hours, arriving at Sabroom at 15:55 hours, with a return journey from Sabroom at 16:20 hours, reaching Agartala at 18:50 hours.

Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Agartala Extension (Train No. 12520/12519): In a move to extend connectivity to Agartala, the train service from Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak (T) will be extended up to Agartala. Regular operations are set to commence on October 22, 2023. Departing from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 07:50 hours, it will arrive in Agartala at 17:50 hours on Tuesdays. On the return journey, the train will depart from Agartala at 07:20 hours on Thursdays, reaching Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 16:15 hours on Saturdays.

The inaugural special trains will offer a sneak peek into the enhanced connectivity: Train No. 02514 (Silchar – Guwahati) will depart from Silchar at 15:50 hours, reaching Guwahati at 01:40 hours the following day; Train No. 02520 (Agartala – Guwahati) will depart from Agartala at 15:50 hours, arriving in Guwahati at 05:20 hours the next day; Train No. 07686 (Agartala – Sabroom) DEMU will depart from Agartala at 15:50 hours, reaching Sabroom at 18:10 hours on the same day; and Train No. 05617 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra) will depart from Guwahati at 15:50 hours, reaching Dullabcherra at 03:00 hours the following day.

The inauguration of these rail services is set to mark a new era in connectivity for the North-eastern states. Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Tripura Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, along with other dignitaries, will be present at Guwahati and Agartala Railway Stations, respectively. Union Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will virtually join the flagging-off ceremony. Local MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries will also attend the inauguration at Silchar and Dullabcherra. These endeavors are expected to facilitate better access to these regions and promote economic and cultural exchange.