Assam CM Urges Citizens To Prioritize Local Festive Shopping Over Online Options

NET Web Desk

In a changing market landscape, traditional shopping hubs like Fancy Bazar in Guwahati are witnessing a shift in buyer behavior, particularly during festive seasons such as Durga Puja and Rongali Bihu.

The advent of shopping malls and the rise of online sales have diverted consumers away from the once-crowded streets of Fancy Bazar , as per reports .

Moreover this trend is not limited to Guwahati alone but extends to various urban areas in the state, causing local traders to face significant challenges.

Reportedly, e-commerce platforms now hold a prominent position before each festive season, enticing customers with enticing discounts and offers through their digital platforms.

As a result the traditional traders who have been the heart of local commerce are been overshadowed.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appealed to the people of the state to support local businesses and traders in the upcoming Durga Puja. He urged everyone to shop from nearby stores, showcasing solidarity with local businesses and uplifting the spirits of traders and entrepreneurs.

Taking to X , the Chief Minister wrote “Being vocal for local and supporting local businesses are crucial in attaining our goal of Atmanirbharta. As the Puja festivities are fast approaching, I urge everyone to shop from your nearby stores, support local businesses, and bring a smile to the faces of our traders and entrepreneurs”.