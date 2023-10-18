Dimapur Police Destroy Rs. 18.5 Cr Worth Seized Drugs

NET Web Desk

The Drugs Disposal Committee (DCC) of the Dimapur police commissionerate, led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Kevithuto Sophie,on Oct 17 oversaw the pre-trial destruction of seized narcotic and psychotropic drugs valued at Rs. 18,49,85,085 at the DMC dumping ground. The operation involved the presence and collaboration of various stakeholders, including DCP Dimapur, DCP Chumoukedima, SP (Crime) PHQ, and district administration representatives, as well as civil society representatives.

According to a press release by Dimapur police PRO, the destruction was carried out in compliance with Section 52A of the NDPS Act. Representative drug samples were drawn in the presence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Dimapur, and the weight of the seized drugs was duly verified before their disposal. Photographic documentation was also recorded during the process.

The seized drugs comprised 1,793 kg of Ganja (Rs. 89,65,025), 3,208 grams of heroin (Rs. 9,62,40,000), 1,792 grams of Brown Sugar (Rs. 3,58,50,560), 1,87,482 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon (Rs. 37,49,640), 2,41,000 WY tablets (Rs. 48,20,000), 870 grams of Sunflower (Rs. 17,40,000), 747 bottles of Cough Syrup (Rs. 1,18,960), 259 bags of Areca Nuts (Rs. 40,00,000), 3 kg of Opium (Rs. 30,00,000), and 883 grams of Crystal Meth (Rs. 2,65,00,900) , as per reports.

These seized drugs were associated with 82 NDPS cases registered between 2018 and 2022.