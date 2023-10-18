Tripura: Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Celebrates Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son “Sheikh Russell Day” With Honour & Commemoration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2023: On the occasion of the 2023 “Sheikh Russell Day,” commemorating the birthday of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala organized a series of impactful events in two distinct phases.

In the first phase, the commemoration began at 10:30 a.m. with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Agartala’s Sonar Tari Hotel, where a portrait of Sheikh Russell was adorned with floral tributes. Following this, at 10:35 a.m., special prayers and remembrances were offered for the departed souls of Sheikh Russell, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all members of his family who had sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence. The event proceeded with the reading of messages from the Honorable President and the Honorable Prime Minister, resonating with the spirit of the day, at 10:40 a.m.

An enlightening documentary on Sheikh Russell’s life was showcased at 10:50 a.m., shedding light on the serene, lively, and fearless journey of this remarkable individual. The first phase concluded with a special discussion session at 11:00 a.m., which included a welcome speech by Md. Al Amin, First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala.

Esteemed personalities like Chairman of Tripura Human Rights Commission Justice SC Das, Secretary of Human Rights Commission Ratan Biswas, Muktijudda Maitri Honoree Swapan Kumar Bhattacharya, President of Agartala Press Club Jayanta Bhattacharjee, Editor of North-East Colors newspaper Sanjib Deb, and Executive Editor of the Tripura Times Manas Pal graced the occasion with their valuable insights. Notably, the event featured a special guest from Bangladesh, Subhash Singh Roy, a prominent writer and political analyst.

Speakers at the event commended the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh and hailed the initiative to celebrate Sheikh Russell Day. They expressed optimism for the enduring relationship between Bangladesh and India under the guidance of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina. Importantly, they emphasized the need for global awareness of children’s rights, ensuring no child suffers the fate that befell Sheikh Russell.

Arif Mohammad, Assistant High Commissioner of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, delivered the closing remarks. He paid deep respect to the martyrs, including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who perished on the fateful night of August 15. Arif Mohammad acknowledged that the beloved son, Sheikh Russell, was named after Bertrand Russell, a cherished writer of Bangabandhu. Sheikh Russell’s untimely and tragic demise on August 15, 1975, served as a heinous attempt to silence Bangabandhu’s family and his ideals, yet Sheikh Russell’s legacy continues as a symbol of hope for underprivileged children worldwide.

In the second phase of the celebration, a captivating cultural program featuring children and teenagers unfolded at 12:30 p.m. On this occasion, the “Sheikh Russell Scholarship – 2023” was conferred upon five deserving students from Ishwar Paathshala. Additionally, essential food items were distributed to orphans and underprivileged children at the “Naba-Prantik” Orphanage. Distinguished guests, journalists, media figures, civil society luminaries, and officers and staff from Agartala Mission all joined in this significant event.

The program was orchestrated by Md. Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, First Secretary and Head of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, and it served as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Sheikh Russell and the tireless pursuit of a better future for all children.