Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Affirms Commitment To Patriotism In Soil Collection Drive

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2023: In a spirited display of patriotism, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha participated in the state-based “Mera Mati Mera Desh” program today, held in front of the Agartala Secretariat’s scenic garden. The event saw leaders, workers, and students from across the state gather to celebrate the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the spirit of nationalism.

The day began with party leaders and workers converging at Gandhi’s statue in the Circuit House, bringing earth collected from various parts of the state. Subsequently, they rallied in front of the secretariat. Notable attendees included the Chief Minister, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, cabinet members Ratan Lal Nath, Tinku Roy, Pranajit Singha Roy, Sushanta Chowdhury, party leaders, workers, students from local schools, and distinguished members of society.

The “Mera Mati Mera Desh” program, inspired by the Prime Minister’s Amrit Batika initiative, involves the door-to-door collection of soil from every panchayat and urban area in the country. This initiative, which mirrors a nationwide effort, has been actively pursued in Tripura for the past month. The state-level program culminated with the gathering at the Agartala Secretariat’s entrance garden.

During the event, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words and thoughts exemplify a deep sense of patriotism, emphasizing the need for citizens to come forward for the betterment of the nation. He urged people to remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for India’s independence, underscoring that these sacrifices were made for the very soil collected during the program. The government pledged to uphold the spirit of patriotism in its future endeavors.