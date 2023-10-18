Tripura: Durga Puja Preparations Turn Tragic As Fire Engulfs Blood Sun Club’s Marquee In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2023: A devastating fire incident shook the capital city of Agartala amid the festive atmosphere of Durga Puja preparations. The blaze, which erupted at the renowned Blood Sun Club in the Tripura’s Ujjan Abhoynagar area in the capital city Agartala, resulted in the complete destruction of the club’s puja marquee and the Durga idol’s structure.

The fire outbreak prompted an immediate response from the local fire brigade, although controversy surrounds the timing of their arrival. According to Durga Puja organizers, the fire brigade arrived on the scene approximately half an hour after they reported the fire, and the marquee was already engulfed in flames. In contrast, a fireman denied these allegations, claiming that they swiftly arrived and brought the fire under control within a mere one and a half minutes of receiving the distress call.

The extensive efforts to douse the flames required the deployment of three fire engines, ultimately succeeding in containing the fire. Initial assessments suggest that an electrical short circuit may have been the source of the fire. The incident sent shockwaves throughout the surrounding area, leaving a sense of unease in its wake.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha expressed his deep grief via social media. He conveyed his sorrow over the complete destruction of the Pooja pandal and the idol’s structure during the accidental fire at Blood Sun Club, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the incident.

The Chief Minister also issued an appeal to all public Puja organizers across the state, urging them to exercise additional caution during the construction of Puja pandals to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.