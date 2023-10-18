Union Government Likely To Nod For Ambitious Integrated Aqua Park Project In Unakoti District, Says Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 18, 2023: The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala has shown strong enthusiasm for the proposed mega Integrated Aqua Park project in Tripura’s Unakoti District. This exciting development was revealed by Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das during a press briefing at the civil secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon.

The Integrated Aqua Park project, designed to serve multiple purposes, is poised to become a major tourist attraction. Minister Das outlined the project’s features, stating, “Specific areas for cold storage will be established, complemented by selling sheds within the park’s premises. Visitors will not only savour the scenic beauty of the location but also gain insights into the diverse fish species indigenous to our state and nation.”

Minister Das conveyed his optimism regarding the project during his recent visit to Delhi. He submitted a comprehensive project report to Union Minister Rupala, who responded favorably to the proposal. The allocated land for the project, situated within the Chandipur assembly constituency, awaits an estimated investment of Rs 99 crore to realize this ambitious endeavour.

In addition to the Integrated Aqua Park project, Minister Das shared various proposals aimed at enhancing the services provided by the Animal Resource and Fisheries departments. “We are seeking funds for the restoration of unused water bodies, amounting to approximately 250 hectares scattered across the state. By converting these neglected water bodies and lakes into functional pisciculture units, we anticipate a significant reduction in the gap between fish production and demand,” stated the Minister.

Furthermore, Minister Das revealed an allocation of Rs 57 crore for the vertical expansion of the RK Nagar Veterinary Hospital. Additionally, Rs 11 crore is being sought to introduce mobile veterinary services in all rural development blocks. A proposal for establishing a Central University for Veterinary Sciences was also discussed during the meeting in New Delhi.

Among the proposed projects is the establishment of a regional fishery training center, which could mark a significant advancement in the state’s fisheries sector.

The data from the fisheries department demonstrates remarkable growth in Tripura’s fish production, with the current output standing at 83,000 metric tons, up from 70,000 metric tons in the previous year. However, the state’s demand for fish remains high at 1,13,000 metric tons. Minister Das affirmed the government’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in fish production.

It is worthy to mention here that the Fisheries department plans to open 25 fish stores across various regions of the state to offer subsidized fish prices during the upcoming Bijoya Dashami of the ‘Sharadiya Durgotsav’ festival. This initiative is expected to provide the public with access to a variety of fish at affordable rates.