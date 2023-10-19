Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights Special Tiger Protection Force For Three Tiger Reserves

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast, Politics
NET Web Desk

In a commendable move to bolster wildlife conservation efforts, the State Cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh approved the constitution of a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).

This initiative, aligning with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, involves the creation of 336 regular posts and will lead to protection of tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, protection and safeguarding the assets of the department of environment, forest and climate change including those of tiger reserves and assisting in scientific management of forests,as per reports.

The STPF will be deployed across the state’s three tiger reserves – Namdapha, Pakke, and Kamlang and each of the three tiger reserves will host a company of 112 personnel, further divided into platoons and sections for efficient coverage.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News