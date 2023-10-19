Arunachal Cabinet Greenlights Special Tiger Protection Force For Three Tiger Reserves

NET Web Desk

In a commendable move to bolster wildlife conservation efforts, the State Cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh approved the constitution of a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).

This initiative, aligning with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, involves the creation of 336 regular posts and will lead to protection of tigers and their habitats, protection of wildlife habitats, prevention of smuggling of wildlife articles, protection and safeguarding the assets of the department of environment, forest and climate change including those of tiger reserves and assisting in scientific management of forests,as per reports.

The STPF will be deployed across the state’s three tiger reserves – Namdapha, Pakke, and Kamlang and each of the three tiger reserves will host a company of 112 personnel, further divided into platoons and sections for efficient coverage.