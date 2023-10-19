Arunachal Kayaker Kishon Tekseng Claims Third Place In International Megha Kayak Fest 2023

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement , an kayaker from Arunachal Pradesh,Kishon Tekseng has secured a well-deserved third place in the prestigious Megha Kayak Fest 2023 (MKF), an international white water kayaking competition.

This thrilling event unfolded on the challenging waters of the Umtrew River, near Umtham Village in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi region, spanning from October 12 to 14.

Tekseng, proudly representing India, showcased his exceptional skills, pitting himself against a formidable lineup of international paddlers, including celebrated Olympians like Evy Leibfarth and Kaelin Friedenson. His remarkable performance earned him the third prize in the category of Subcontinent’s Best Paddler, following the guidelines set by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

Notably, Kishon Tekseng wasn’t alone in representing the proud state of Arunachal Pradesh in this esteemed competition. Oyon Pertin and Petor Tayeng, two other talented kayakers from the region, also proudly donned the Indian colors.

The Megha Kayak Fest 2023 was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs departments of the Meghalaya government, in partnership with the Meghalaya Canoe Association.