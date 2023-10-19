BharatBenz Unveils A Brand New dealership ‘Atlas Trucking’ In Arunachal

NET Web Desk

Daimler India’s distinguished commercial vehicle brand, BharatBenz, has expanded its presence into the rugged landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh with the grand inauguration of their newest dealership, “Atlas Trucking,” in Banderdewa.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Sreeram Venkateswaran, President, and Chief Business Officer of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, along with Anshuman Kumar, Business Head (East), and other dignitaries.

The splendid showroom of Atlas Trucking,in Banderdewa, is poised to address the burgeoning demand for robust commercial vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh.

During the event, Sreeram Venkateswaran reiterated his unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles tailored to navigate the challenging and mountainous terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

He further underscored the brand’s dedication to meeting the distinct transportation requirements of this region, highlighting BharatBenz’s well-earned reputation for reliability and innovation.