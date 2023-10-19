Mobile Internet Services Will Be Restored In The State Within “Four To Five Days”:Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

As per information,Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that mobile internet services will be restored in the state within “four to five days.”

Addressing a public programme at the mini secretariat in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district after a cabinet meeting, Singh claimed that he understands how mobile internet ban has affected people’s life .

He added “The government was forced to impose it because some elements always try to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days.”