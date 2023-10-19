Tripura Electricity Corporation Anticipates 385 MWs Power Consumption During Durga Puja Festival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 19, 2023: In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja festival, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has anticipated a power demand of 385 megawatts (MWs) throughout the state.

A high-ranking official from TSECL revealed that a significant meeting was convened virtually, with the participation of Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Managing Director (MD) Debasish Sarkar, along with Deputy General Managers (DGMs) and Assistant General Managers (AGMs) from all districts across Tripura.

The official shared insights into the meeting, stating that prior discussions had taken place at Pragna Bhavan, involving officials ranging from senior to junior levels. During these discussions, Minister Nath received assurances from all attendees that TSECL was fully prepared to offer uninterrupted power supply throughout the four days of the Durga Puja festival.

“However,” the official stated, “we have estimated a demand of approximately 385 MWs during the Durga Puja festival, which is the most prominent festival in the state. We stand ready to ensure a continuous power supply during this period.”

Comparatively, last year’s Durga Puja celebrations recorded a power consumption of 350 MWs, highlighting an anticipated increase in demand this year. Power Minister Nath also held discussions with District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from all eight districts to ensure vigilant oversight of electricity-related issues during the festive days.

In addition, the official conveyed the Minister’s appeal to all officials and employees involved in the electricity supply sector, encouraging them to abstain from taking leave unless under special medical circumstances. The Minister urged all to uphold uninterrupted power supply throughout the four-day festival, promising a recognition of their dedication and efforts after the event.

Tripura is making robust preparations to meet the power demand for this year’s Durga Puja festival, emphasizing the importance of a seamless and uninterrupted supply of electricity during this significant celebration.