Bhaichung Bhutia Organises A Charity Match To Aid Sikkim Flood Victims

In a bid to raise funds for the flood-affected people in Sikkim,former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, with the help of the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT), organized a charity football match in Siliguri.

Notably, five-time World Champion and bronze medalist Olympic 2012 boxer Mary Kom and former Indian Hockey team captain Dhanraj Pillay participated in the match.

Moreover , many businessmen from Siliguri and voluntary organisations came forward to join the cause and funded lakhs of rupees for the affected people , as per reports.

Mary kom said , “It’s a charity match. I would like to thank Baichung for inviting me and inviting Dhanraj. Also, we came here for a good cause. Today was really amazing. The weather was good. I don’t mind playing football or any other sport”.

Additionally, Dhanraj expressed his happiness in contributing to the charity match and praised the recent success of Indian athletes in the 19th Asian Games.

Bhaichung Bhutia expressed his gratitude to Mary Kom for her participation in the charity match, despite her recovery from a serious ligament injury. He commended her dedication and the role both Mary and Dhanraj played in the event’s success.

Mentions must be made that the match also raised awareness about building houses near rivers and the risk of natural disasters.