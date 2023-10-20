Durga Puja Celebrations Reach New Heights In Tripura: 2900 Pujas Across State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 20, 2023: In a notable surge this year, the count of Durga Pujas has witnessed a remarkable increase to 2,900, with reports from a senior police official to the Northeast Today indicating that a total of 400 new Pujas have been incorporated.

Speaking on this significant development, the official disclosed, “Comparing to last year, where the state boasted 2,506 Community Pujas, the current year has seen an impressive rise, with the total number of Pujas soaring to 2,900. The district of West Tripura stands out, hosting the highest count of Pujas, reaching a staggering 950 in number. Furthermore, Agartala city areas are now home to the highest number of big-budget Pujas, which are known for drawing massive crowds.”

In response to this increase, the West District Police Administration has implemented stringent measures to ensure a peaceful and secure celebration of Durga Puja. Superintendent Kiran Kumar of the West District Police has reassured the public that comprehensive security arrangements, including a multi-layered approach, will be in place throughout the district to effectively address any untoward incidents.

He emphasized that special efforts have been taken to guarantee a harmonious and all-encompassing Durga Puja celebration this year. Notably, West Bengal is hosting nearly 900 Durga Puja pandals this year, with approximately 800 of them situated in urban areas. Focusing on security, the police administration has assigned the responsibility for safeguarding these pandals to 252 TSR (Traffic, Security, and Riot Control) personnel. Additionally, over 700 police officers and 400 SPO (Special Police Officer) personnel will be stationed in proximity to these areas. A total of 25 strategic points have been secured, and 60 police booths are set to be established throughout the city.

To enhance the overall security, police officers will be conducting inspections at various puja mandaps, providing guidance to organizers on the installation of CCTV cameras and other safety measures. An additional 30 CCTV cameras have been deployed to augment the city’s security.

In addition to these measures, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been tasked with maintaining vigilant oversight in border areas to prevent any undesirable incidents. Adequate Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are also on standby for emergencies.

The West District Police Superintendent has emphasized that during the four days of Durga Puja, stringent “No Entry” policies will be enforced from late afternoon to midnight at several locations, including Radhanagar, Bhagban Thakur Chowmuhani, Post Office Chowmuhani, Kamann Chowmuhani, Central Road, Chittaranjan Road, and BatTala. These measures are aimed at ensuring a serene and enjoyable Durga Puja celebration for the state’s residents.