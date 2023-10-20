Five-Day Bharat Mata Pujan Festival Starts in Guwahati

NET Web Desk

The Bharat Mata Pujan 2023’, a five-day festival kick starts at Chandmari AEI field in Guwahati on Thursday.

Reportedly organized under the initiative of Pragnya (wisdom), the festival was inaugurated on October 19, with Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami lighting the lamp.

Others present include Taren Boro, former president of Boro Sahitya Sabha, Jitul Sonowal, president of Pragnya, and Manmath Barua, president of the Bharat Mata Pujan.

Various group dances and dance competitions, Alpana contests, puppet shows, folk musical performances, mime shows, exhibitions and other cultural functions are reported to be a part of the event.

The traditional Assamese string-puppet theatres are also on the cards.