Israeli Agricultural Technology Promises Paradigm Shift In State Farming: Tripura Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 20, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday disclosed the adoption of cutting-edge Israeli technology to boost agricultural productivity within the state.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the Center of Excellence for Vegetables, Minister Nath emphasized the center’s pivotal role in equipping local farmers with the latest agricultural advancements. The technology, originally developed in Israel, has been expertly adapted by local agricultural scientists to suit the unique agro-climatic conditions of the state.

Minister Nath expressed his optimism, foreseeing a profound transformation in the agricultural sector through this technology transfer. He pointed out that South Tripura, Sepahijala, and Gomati districts have already achieved self-sufficiency in agriculture, producing ample vegetables and food grains to meet local demand. Furthermore, he envisaged the potential for agricultural exports if progress continues in this direction.

In addition to these developments, Minister Nath highlighted ongoing initiatives in soilless seed and sapling production, which significantly reduce susceptibility to diseases, infections, and pests. To support local farmers, high-yield variety seeds will be made accessible at subsidized rates, with initial pricing set at a mere two rupees per sapling.

Looking ahead, Minister Nath revealed ambitious plans to establish numerous additional centers of excellence for various crops. He stressed the importance of combining technology with the hard work of local farmers to revolutionize the entire agriculture sector. The proposed centers will cater to crops like scented lemon, banana, and tomatoes, aiming to promote scientific agricultural practices throughout the state.