Tripura Progresses Under PM Modi’s Guidance: CM Dr Manik Saha during ‘Durgotsav’ Visit In North District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 20, 2023: Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Friday expressed his vision of progress under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while visiting Dharmanagar in North district for Durgotsava celebrations.

His day began with a helicopter landing at the ONGC complex of Batarshir in Dharmanagar at 11:30 am. Subsequently, he graced the opening ceremony of Durga Puja at Nayapara Kalibari and proceeded to the traditional Durga Puja town of Dharmanagar for Durgotsav at Kali Bari.

During his visit, Chief Minister Dr Saha reiterated the significant strides being made in Tripura under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He commended the Prime Minister for India’s exceptional standing in the world and prayed to Mother Durga for peace and order during the puja days. He sought the blessings of Mother Durga for the state’s residents to enjoy a peaceful and harmonious festive season.

Following the Town Kalibari ceremony and a brief visit to the residence of Dharmanagar MLA and State Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, Chief Minister Saha participated in the Durgotsava of Dharmanagar Ramakrishna Seva Samiti, inaugurated a club puja in Dewanpasha, and proceeded to Kailashahar.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during his tour were several prominent figures, including Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, North District BJP President Malina Debnath, Dharmanagar Municipal Council Chairperson Pradyut De Sarkar, District Magistrate Nagesh Kumar B, North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, along with various administrative officials and BJP party karyakartas.