Two Day Exotic Flower Show Begins In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In a burst of vibrant colors, the All Saints Cathedral came alive with exotic flowers during the much-anticipated Annual Autumn Flower Show, on Thursday.

This two-day festival organized by the Shillong Agri-Horticultural Society, served as a harmonious blend of two essential goals: showcasing the mesmerizing diversity of native flowers and creating a direct avenue for local farmers to connect with their customers.

Pranjal Dutta, the President of the Shillong Agri-Horticultural Society, emphasized that the primary goal of this yearly event is to inspire farmers to delve into floriculture and to provide a remarkable opportunity for customers to immerse themselves in the diverse flora of Meghalaya simultaneously.

Moreover, the event has encouraged active participation by featuring competitions for potted exhibits and floral arrangements, with enthusiastic involvement from school students and the general public.