Drunk Driver Crashes On Shraddhanjali Flyover,Civilian injured

NET Web Desk

In a disturbing incident that highlights the persistent menace of drunk driving during festive seasons,on the first day of Durga Puja celebrations,a driver under the influence of alcohol caused a major accident during the early hours of Saturday at the prominent Zoo Tiniali intersection, located atop the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area.

The vehicle involved was identified as an XUV 700, with the registration number AS01 FP 3591. It was heading from the Chandmari area towards Ganeshguri when it crashed into the railings surrounding the Assam state map structure, resulting in significant damage,as per reports .

Tragically, as a consequence of this accident both a home guard and a civilian sustained injuries and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Reportedly, the police reached the scene and during their investigation, they recovered a liquor bottle from the car, further confirming the involvement of alcohol in the incident.

The police took immediate action, apprehending the intoxicated driver and one occupant of the vehicle, while also seizing the XUV 700.