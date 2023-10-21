Mizoram Gears Up For 9th Legislative Assembly Elections On Nov 7th

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced that the 9th Legislative Assembly elections in Mizoram will take place on November 7.

The state, with 40 Assembly seats, has 39 reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The current term of the Mizoram Assembly started on December 18, 2018, and will end on December 17, 2023. On the same day as Mizoram, the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh will also occur , as per reports.

Madhya Pradesh will hold its elections on November 17, coinciding with the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Telangana are scheduled to vote on November 25 and November 30, respectively.

However,the results for all five Assemblies will be declared on December 3.

Reportedly,Mizoram has 8,51,895 general voters and 4,973 service voters, totaling 8,56,868 electors.

It must be mentioned here that 50,611 young electors who turned 18 between January 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023, have registered to vote.

Additionally, the state has around 8,490 senior citizen voters aged 80 and above, as well as one transgender voter.

To facilitate the election, there are 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram , as per sources.

The upcoming election features prominent candidates such as Chief Minister Zoramthanga from Aizawl East-I (MNF), Tawnluia from Tuichang (MNF), Lalsawta from Aizawl West-III (Congress), Lalduhoma from Serchhip (ZPM), Robert Romawia Royte from Hachhek (MNF), Vanlalsailova from Dampa (BJP), Lalrinliana Sailo from Mamit (BJP), and H Biakzaua from Lawngtlai East (MNF).