Uber Driver Sexually Assaults A Woman Passenger In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

A disturbing incident took place in Guwahati where an Uber driver allegedly raped a young woman inside his car on Thursday.

Reportedly , the woman was travelling from Ganeshguri and the incident took place in Christianbasti area at 10.30 PM where the driver stopped the car with an excuse of filling petrol in his car.

With no people visibly around, the driver allegedly committed the crime

However, the victim has reportedly lodged a complaint at Dispur police station in connection with the incident.

On receiving the complaint police arrested the driver, identified as Maslem Ali.

Further investigation is on.