Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends His Remarks After ECI Notice

In a heated exchange, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are at odds over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘Akbar’ comment made during a campaign speech in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha.

In response to Congress’s complaint the Election Commission of India (EC) has issued a show cause notice to Sarma demandinng a response by October 30.

However, CM Sarma defended himself, claiming that the Congress had concealed vital information regarding Mohammad Akbar as their candidate from Kawardha, asserting that criticizing a candidate is not equivalent to promoting communal politics.

This escalation follows Congress’s allegations that both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarma had violated the model code of conduct during their Chhattisgarh assembly poll campaign.

The Congress specifically raised concerns about Sarma’s speech in Kawardha on October 18, where he campaigned against Congress candidate Mohammad Akbar.