BRO Restores Connectivity In Sikkim, Constructs Bailey Bridge Over Teesta River

Following devastating flash floods triggered by the outburst of Lhonak Lake on October 4, 2023, in Sikkim, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and the army joined forces to construct two Bailey bridges over the Teesta River in Sanklang.

Earlier, the relentless force of nature washed away four vital bridges connecting the Dzongu region with the rest of Sikkim, severely disrupting communication lines with the district headquarters in Mangan.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and the army collaborated closely, embarking on an ambitious endeavor to restore essential infrastructure.

After days of relentless hard work and coordination, their joint efforts culminated in the successful construction and inauguration of a Bailey bridge over the mighty Teesta River in Sanklang, as reported.

The inauguration of these bridges, attended by local officials and the MLA of Dzongu, Pintso Gyatso Lepcha, marked a significant moment for the Dzongu region.

Mention must be made that the people of Dzongu have expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards the dedicated personnel of the BRO for their tireless and unwavering efforts in restoration of these critical bridges.