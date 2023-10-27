Manipur Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban Till Oct 31st

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has decided to extend the mobile internet ban for an additional five days, now effective until October 31, as announced by officials on Thursday.

This decision marks a stark reversal from Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s recent statement, where he had assured the public that the internet ban would be lifted in the near future.

However, the extension of the ban is justified by the government’s concerns over the potential misuse of social media by certain elements to propagate images, hate speech, and incendiary videos. These actions are feared to escalate tensions among the public, potentially leading to disruptions in law and order.

Additionally, a government notification highlighted the need for vigilance in the face of these apprehensions.