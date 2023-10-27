Manipur University Student Overcomes Crisis, Graduates With 7th Position

NET Web Desk

In a heartwarming tale of resilience and determination, Somolia Kothoujam, a 21-year-old student from Thengra Leikai in Churachandpur district, achieved the 7th position in her BSc (Geology Hons) examination conducted by Manipur University, despite the challenges posed by ethnic clashes.

Amidst ethnic clashes in Manipur, Somolia and her Meitei family had to flee their home for safety and now reside at the Moirang Khunou mamang sabal Mandob Relief Camp in Bishnupur district, as reported.

During a recent ceremony at the relief camp, MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh, Chairman of Manipur State Power Company Limited and representative of Thanga Assembly Constituency, felicitated Somolia with a bouquet, traditional Manipuri Lengyan attire and a token sum of Rs 10,000 as an acknowledgment of her exceptional achievement.

MLA Robindro Singh praised Somolia, stating, “Somolia’s success is a testament to the fact that with unwavering determination, one can overcome any obstacle. Despite the adversities she faced, she focused on her future and emerged victorious. Her story is an inspiration to us all.”

Somolia, visibly moved by the recognition, conveyed her gratitude by mentioning that she had never imagined securing the 7th position and talked about her incredibly challenging journey with struggles that had begun since May.

She further described the conditions at the relief camp as tough, citing inadequate lighting, a lack of study tables, and no separate room for studying and emphasized her refusal to give up and her perseverance, underlining her belief that education was her ticket to a better future.