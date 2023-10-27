SIT Seeks Court Approval To Review 241 APSC Officers’ Answer Sheets In Scandal Probe

NET Web Desk

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken a significant step in the APSC scam case by requesting a special court to review the answer sheets of 241 officers allegedly involved.

SIT Deputy Chief Prateek Thube has filed the petition for approval, as reported.

This development comes after the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission completed its judicial probe into anomalies during the APSC’s 2014 Combined Competitive Exam and submitted a 380-page report to the Assam Home department on October 21.

Moreover, the commission had an extended deadline until October 15, 2023, granted by the Gauhati High Court to submit its findings to the state government.

The review of the answer sheets is a crucial next step in this ongoing investigation.