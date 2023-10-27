Tripura: Air India Flight AI-744 Narrowly Averts Potential Disaster

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 27, 2023: Passengers on Air India flight AI-744 had a heart-pounding experience this morning as their journey from Agartala to Kolkata took an unexpected turn. The flight encountered a technical problem that posed a significant risk. Quick thinking and skilled piloting, however, ensured the safety of all on board.

As the aircraft was en route from Agartala to Kolkata, the pilot detected a critical issue. In a swift and precise manoeuvre, the pilot steered the aircraft away from the runway, guiding it to the safety of the bay. All passengers were promptly disembarked, averting a potential disaster.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the deplaning was necessary due to a technical glitch during the flight from Agartala to Kolkata. Measures have been put in place to ensure the passengers’ smooth transition to another flight destined for Kolkata.

The incident transpired during the flight’s preparation for departure from Kolkata to Agartala earlier in the day. As the aircraft, brimming with passengers, was taxiing towards the runway, the smoke detector within the plane triggered an alarm. Without hesitation, the pilot navigated the aircraft back to the bay, facilitating a safe evacuation of all passengers. The initial panic soon subsided, thanks to the professionalism and poise of the flight crew.

Investigations indicate that the aircraft experienced issues with its hydraulics, causing some overheating and the release of a minor amount of smoke. Fortunately, the aircraft’s smoke detectors responded promptly, preventing a direr situation. The flight accommodated a total of 132 individuals, including passengers, pilots, and flight attendants.

The Air India official assured that the incident did not constitute a major problem with the aircraft, characterizing it as a minor technical hiccup that can occasionally occur. The safety of the passengers was the paramount concern, and all 124 passengers were safely evacuated. Plans have been set in motion to re-accommodate them on another flight to Kolkata. The aircraft is currently undergoing repairs at MBB Airport, and it is expected to resume its operations from Agartala following the necessary maintenance tomorrow.