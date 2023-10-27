Tripura Government Launches Subsidized Mustard Oil Supply At Fair Price Shops

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 27, 2023: In a significant move to provide essential cooking staples at affordable rates to the people of Tripura, the State’s Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, under the leadership of Food Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, commenced the distribution of subsidized mustard oil in Government Fair Price Shops.

The initiative, which was previously announced, aims to ensure the availability of high-quality cooking mustard oil at government-subsidized prices.

With the launch event attended by Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, consumers were supplied with top-quality mustard oil for their culinary needs at prices significantly lower than the market rate. This development comes as a welcome relief to the citizens of Tripura, who are set to benefit from reduced cooking oil costs.

Minister Chowdhury took the opportunity to address the public and expressed his concern over the attempts made by opposition parties to create confusion among the state’s residents during the Sharadotsav festivities. He acknowledged that the opposition had engaged in various misleading tactics to sway the people.

He announced that consumers would benefit from a reduced price of Rs 100 per liter for mustard oil, significantly undercutting the prevailing market rates.

In his address, he strongly criticized opposition parties for disseminating false information and sowing confusion among the public regarding the availability and quality of mustard oil. He characterized these opposition parties as obstructive to development, bereft of political vision, and harboring a negative mindset, accusing them of attempting to mislead the state’s uncomplicated citizens. Reassuring the public, he emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the provision of essential commodities at reasonable prices.

However, Minister Chowdhury assured the public that, before the upcoming Diwali festival, every fair price shop in the state will offer consumers access to government-subsidized mustard oil, ensuring that they receive their due benefits. This move is expected to ease the financial burden on households and promote affordable access to essential cooking ingredients.

The event was attended by Additional Director of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs department Nirmal Adhikari, Additional Director Animesh Debbarma as well as representatives from the various fair price shops and other officials.

The launch of the subsidized mustard oil supply is a step towards ensuring food security and affordability for the people of Tripura, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.