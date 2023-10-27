Tripura’s 11-Year Old Daughter Demands Severe Punishment Of Her Alcoholic Father; Locals Handed Over To Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 27, 2023: A distressing family situation took place in Tripura’s Rampurhati area of West Gokulnagar under Madhupur police station in Sepahijala district, where an 11-year-old daughter, studying in the class-V, sought respite from her alcoholic father’s torment. The child, fatigued by the persistent agony, made a desperate plea for her father, Nitai Chowdhury, to face severe consequences for his actions.

The young girl’s accusations against her father were deeply troubling. She alleged that Nitai Chowdhury had subjected her mother to ongoing physical abuse and had even attempted self-harm while intoxicated. The abuse included acts such as striking her mother with a stick and, at times, attempting to smother her with a pillow during his bouts of inebriation.

This relentless pattern of violence ultimately led her mother to leave her husband’s residence in favour of her father’s home. However, even after a period of respite following an arbitration meeting, the torment resumed. The child’s mother, who had endured this pain for an extended period, watched in horror as her own daughter became the target of the abuse.

The 11-year-old girl, driven to desperation, began to retaliate, resorting to actions like hitting her father’s waist with a stick and attempting to short-circuit the electricity. In some instances, she claimed that her father tried to end their lives with an electric wire under the cover of night.

As the situation escalated, the alcoholic Nitai Chowdhury’s actions became intolerable, leading the woman to leave her husband’s residence and seek refuge at her father’s house. Despite these efforts, the woman and her young daughter continued to be subjected to attacks over trivial matters in recent days.

In a disturbing turn of events on Friday morning, Nitai Chowdhury allegedly attacked both the mother and the daughter once again. The exasperated community members, concerned about the potential for a major tragedy within the family, decided to take matters into their own hands. They united to apprehend Nitai Chowdhury, restraining him by binding his hands to a tree. Subsequently, they handed him over to the local authorities.

The community, long troubled by Nitai Chowdhury’s disruptive behaviour fueled by alcohol, expressed a collective concern that a catastrophic incident might occur within the family at any moment. In light of these grave concerns, they have called upon the administration to take appropriate action in response to the situation.