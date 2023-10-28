AIUDF Chief Badruddin Claims Muslims Are ‘No.1 In Crime’, Calls For Education Reform

NET Web Desk

Badruddin Ajmal, the chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has sparked controversy by suggesting that Muslims have a high involvement in crimes such as robbery, dacoity, rape, and going to jail.

Despite facing criticism from various quarters, Ajmal remained steadfast in his stance, asserting that the lack of education within the Muslim community is a significant contributing factor to these issues. He emphasized that his comments were an expression of concern about the community’s education levels and a plea for improvement.

Ajmal added, “For boys who say they get sexually excited after looking at women, I want to tell them that Islam says that there is an appropriate way to behave and when we go to a market or any public place and see women, we should look away. They should remember that they have women in their families too. If they think about their mothers and sisters, they will never get inappropriate thoughts”.

Speaking at an alumni meeting in Assam’s Goalpara district on October 20, Ajmal raised concerns about the educational shortcomings within the Muslim community and linked them to the rising crime rates among Muslims.

He further pointed out that while many children in the community were not attending schools and colleges, they had ample time for activities like gambling and cheating.

Ajmal also stressed that the blame should not solely be placed on the government, but rather on the community itself to encourage its youth to pursue education and, in turn, reduce the prevalence of these social issues.