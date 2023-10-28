Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri District Organises A 3-Day Self-Defense Training For Girls

NET Web Desk

In a significant initiative aimed at empowering young girls, the ISSE Samagra Shiksha District Society has kicked off a comprehensive three-day self-defense training program.

The event commenced at the government higher secondary school located in the heart of Upper Subansiri district on Friday, with an impressive turnout of 120 girl students from different government schools across the district.

The opening day of the program was graced by the presence of DDSE Yade Nasi and ISSE district project coordinator Taw Dulom, who showed their support for this vital initiative.

Under the guidance of dedicated program coordinator Datum Raji Tamin, the self-defense training has a clear focus on physical conditioning with an emphasis on martial arts techniques that will equip these young girls with the tools they need to protect themselves.

It is expected that this will instill invaluable skills and knowledge in these young students, preparing them to face the world with greater confidence and security.