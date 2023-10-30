Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba Claims Women’s Strawweight Title At MFN

NET Web Desk

In a thrilling showdown at the 13th edition of Matrix Fight Night (MFN) held in Noida on Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh’s Sonam Zomba, a professional MMA champion, secured the women’s strawweight title with a stunning knockout victory over Rashmi Jain from Delhi.

Zomba, hails from Jang village in Tawang district and is affiliated with Guwahati’s Bidang MMA Fitness, as per reports.

Notably,the MFN, conceived by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and Krishna Shroff in 2019, has become a prominent platform for MMA in India and this international event featured 12 bouts with fighters from countries like Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, Nepal, and Serbia.

Adding to her accolades, Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media to extend his congratulations to Sonam Zomba for her remarkable triumph.