Assam DGP Questions Ulfa-I’s Execution Of Cadre

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) has faced criticism as Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, questioned the recent execution of one of its cadres.

Abinash Kalita, known for his martial arts prowess, became the third member to be killed by the banned militant outfit in recent months for trying to flee from the camp.

Also known as Bibhankar Kalita, Abhinash hails from Pathshala in lower Assam’s Barpeta district.He had reportedly been associated with the organization since March of the previous year, a fact that his family members discovered only recently.

The Assam DGP, GP Singh, took to social media to express his dismay over the incident, stating, “You should have allowed them to go home. Why should you kill them?”

Notably, Abinash Kalita had a remarkable journey which included participation in the All India Open MMA Championship in 2017, where he earned recognition for his achievements in full-contact combat sports.

Despite his accomplishments, he found himself entangled with Ulfa-I and, like two of his counterparts in recent months, faced a tragic fate at the hands of the outlawed group.