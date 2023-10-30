Assam DGP Vows Strict Action As Police Caught Drinking On Duty

NET Web Desk

In a concerning revelation that has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community in Assam, the Director General of Police (DGP) has taken to social media to expose a incident of police personnel drinking liquor on duty.

The DGP addressed the public via a statement on his social media platform, stating, “A video of police personnel drinking liquor on duty in Guwahati has been brought to my notice.”

He emphasized that the Assam Police Department has zero tolerance towards police personnel being inebriated on duty or while in uniform, even if off duty.

Furthermore, the DGP made it clear that those involved in this egregious behavior will not escape accountability, saying, “They shall meet the same fate as many others before them.”

He also affirmed that he has directed the most severe lawfully permissible departmental action.