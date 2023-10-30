Historic Moment As First Goods Train From Bangladesh Reaches Tripura; Inauguration likely on November 01

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 30, 2023: A significant milestone was achieved as the first goods-carrying train from Bangladesh, originating in Gangasagar, successfully arrived at Nishchintapur, situated on the outskirts of Agartala city. The Agartala-Akhaura railway link, connecting Bangladesh’s eastern regions with the northeastern part of India, has emerged as a breakthrough project for the state of Tripura.

The goods train has covered a distance of over 8.1 kilometers to reach Nishchintapur from Gangasagar, and a team of six individuals managed the operation. Executive Engineer Anindra Chowdhury, responsible for the project, stated, “The meter gauge portion has been opened for the movement of goods.”

Regarding passenger services, Chowdhury explained, “Completion of the remaining work, including addressing technical issues related to Broad Gauge connectivity and other tasks, is expected to take a month or two. The inauguration of the meter gauge portion for goods movement is imminent.”

Loco pilot Abdur Rahim, who steered the train to Nishchintapur, expressed his joy at being part of this historic moment, saying, “This is the first railway link between the eastern side of Bangladesh and India. I am very happy to have played a role in this significant development.” Rahim also hoped that this railway connection would enhance tourism, trade, and medical-related travel between the two regions.

It is worthy to mention here that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counter-part Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are likely to inaugurate the rail link project on November 01 next.