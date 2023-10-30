Vice President Of India To Visit Guwahati Today

NET Web Desk

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to arrive in Guwahati today for a packed one-day visit.

Reportedly, his schedule includes a visit to Cotton University, where he will interact with students and faculty members, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

In the afternoon, the Vice President will attend the third convocation of Assam Royal Global University as the chief guest, joined by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the Chief Minister, and the Education Minister.

After that he will reportedly meet with the Rajasthani community at a city hotel.

To ensure smooth program management, the State Government has assigned 16 ACS officers to the Kamrup (M) district in addition to the existing ones , as per reports.