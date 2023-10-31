A Dead Body Found Inside ATM Cash Van In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In a harrowing incident, the lifeless body of Mr. Samaranjan Das, a 52-year-old resident of Shanti Nagar in the Forest Gate area of Narangi, was found inside an ATM cash van parked on Mother Teresa Road in Geeta Nagar on Monday.

Reportedly, Das had been reported missing for three days.

According to Officer-in-Charge at the Noonmati police station, Mr. Das had a history of mental instability and had gone missing on previous occasions, only to be found after several days.

Moreover, the officer said, “The driver of the van has said the lock of the car was not working. He had parked the van at the location on Saturday. On Monday, when he entered vehicle, he discovered the body and informed the police”.

While the circumstances surrounding Mr. Das’s death remain uncertain, preliminary observations have not detected any apparent signs of physical injury on his body, as informed by the officer.