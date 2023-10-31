Assam Rifles DG Raises Concern Over Missing Arms In Manipur falling in Wrong Hands

NET Web Desk

A cause for alarm has emerged in Manipur due to the substantial number of weapons that were looted and have yet to be recovered. The Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen P C Nair, has expressed concerns about the possibility of these weapons falling into the “wrong hands,” which could potentially exacerbate security issues in the region.

Nair also drawn attention to the ongoing tension between certain members of the Meitei and Kuki communities, describing their feelings as “corrupt” and “caustic.” This tension has contributed to disaffection and violence, sometimes triggered by the selective release of provocative videos.

Despite the situation beginning to return to normal, these internal divisions remain a challenge, he informed.

Reportedly, since the outbreak of violence in May, the state government has managed to recover only a fraction of the stolen arsenal – approximately a quarter of the 5,600 weapons and less than 5 percent of the 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition, which raises concerns about its potential use by insurgents.

However, Lt Gen Nair remains hopeful that efforts to reignite insurgency may not gain local support. He attributes this optimism to the recent economic development and peace experienced by the people of Manipur in recent years.