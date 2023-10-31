Family Demands Answers As Loved One Goes Missing In Arunachal’s SLHEP Landslide

NET Web Desk

In a recent tragic incident, Waru Nito, a resident of Boginadi village in Kakoi circle of Papum Pare district, has been reportedly missing since October 27th.

The disappearance reportedly occurred in the vicinity of the NHPC’s 2,000 megawatt Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) in Dullungmukh, Kamle district, where a landslide temporarily blocked a diversion tunnel.

According to a family member of Nito, he was on a boat with one other individual, engaged in work in the area when the landslide struck.

Waru Nakong Yumta, Nito’s younger brother, and the art and culture secretary of the All Puroik Students’ Union, explained that when they were passing through the area, a landslide hit, and their boat bore the brunt of the impact and since then his brother had been missing while the paddler of the boat survived but sustained serious injuries, currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Assam.

Yumta alleged that NHPC authorities had been negligent in securing the area. He pointed out that the area where his brother went missing was a restricted zone and expressed his confusion about how his brother and his colleague had ended up there. Yumta emphasized that this indicated the NHPC’s failure to deploy adequate security to prevent people from entering such hazardous areas.

Notably, He also accused NHPC of attempting to conceal information regarding his brother’s disappearance.

“After the incident happened, the family was never informed. The NDRF also conducted a search operation, but we had no idea. The NHPC tried to hide the information, which is absolutely wrong. Even in their official statements issued to the media, they never mentioned the incident involving my brother”, he said.

Yumta conveyed the family’s frustration, emphasizing that NHPC appeared indifferent to his brother’s disappearance and the value of their lives.

However, he stated their determination to continue searching and informed that they are contemplating filing a police complaint while they await NHPC’s assistance.