Karbi Youth Festival Makes History: Receives International Recognition For Impacting Positive Change

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, 31 October: In an unprecedented and celebrated milestone for the country’s festival heritage, the legendary Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) has been bestowed with the prestigious Cultures of Resistance (COR) 2023 Award. This accolade marks the first time an ethnic festival from the Northeast region has achieved such an honour, placing the KYF in an esteemed league of awardees from around the globe recognized for their significant contribution to fostering positive change and cultural resistance.

The COR Award, instituted in 2020 by Brazilian filmmaker and activist Iara Lee of Korean descent, aims to acknowledge and support proactive, creative individuals and organizations dedicated to societal transformation. Over the years, the award has championed artists and activists from over thirty countries, aiding their efforts to build a more equitable and peaceful world through nonviolent resistance and community engagement, as informed by the COR Network.

The KYF noted as the oldest ethnic festival in the region, has long been applauded for its unwavering commitment to promoting cultural diversity, human rights, and environmental sustainability. With its focus on empowering indigenous youth and preserving cultural heritage, the festival has not only celebrated but actively contributed to the rich tapestry of Karbi heritage and traditions. This international recognition, which includes a one-time grant of US $1,000, is both a testament to and an encouragement for the festival’s impactful mission.

In expressing gratitude, the organizers of KYF extend heartfelt thanks to Iara Lee and the Cultures of Resistance Network for their invaluable support and acknowledgement. This achievement is also a tribute to the founding fathers of the KYF, whose vision and relentless dedication have shaped an epic narrative of cultural pride and now, international acclaim.

This award not only serves as a beacon of inspiration globally but also reinvigorates the festival’s commitment to engaging youth, championing indigenous art, and advocating for vital social causes. As the festival community and its supporters join in the celebration, this recognition is poised to further motivate and strengthen the KYF’s journey in making enduring impacts within and beyond their community.