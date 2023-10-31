Lakshmi Puja Horror In Tripura: Housewife Escapes Fiery Fate, Accuses Mother-In-Law Of Arson Attempt

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 31, 2023: In a shocking and distressing incident, a housewife named Deepa Das is undergoing treatment at GB Hospital after accusing her mother-in-law of attempting to set her on fire with a lamp on the night of Lakshmi Puja. The victim, Deepa Das, reportedly managed to avert a potential tragedy through her quick thinking but suffered burns on parts of her body.

The harrowing incident allegedly unfolded on Lakshmi Puja night, with Deepa’s mother-in-law making a horrifying attempt to end her life by setting her cotton saree ablaze using a lamp. Despite the absence of her husband at home during the incident, the accused husband, identified as Sushanta Das, returned later and sealed the house’s doors.

Deepa Das has also revealed a history of continuous physical abuse and torture inflicted by her husband and mother-in-law, Jamuna Das, as well as other household members. The torment reportedly began when she eloped and married her husband in March, after which she was subjected to daily physical abuse. Her husband house is at Tripura’s Totabari area under Udaipur sub-division in Gomati district. Shockingly, she was allegedly deprived of a mobile phone to maintain contact with her father’s family.

In a disturbing turn of events, even after the attempted arson, Deepa Das was reportedly locked inside the house and left without assistance. It took two days for her father’s family to receive news of the incident and rush to her rescue, eventually bringing her to GB Hospital for treatment.

Deepa Das’s family alleges that the accused in-laws, including her mother-in-law Jamuna Das, were responsible for the attempted arson and subsequent mistreatment. In response, Jamuna Das, the accused mother-in-law, has denied the allegations, claiming that she discovered Deepa in flames in the living room on Lakshmi Puja day while she was working in the kitchen. She insists that she extinguished the fire and saved Deepa’s life.

At present, the critically injured housewife remains in a life-threatening condition at GB Hospital in Agartala city, while her family demands strict legal action against the accused in-laws. This shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting a call for a thorough investigation into the allegations.